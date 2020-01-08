AgendaAppel à candidatures

Tech Awards : Sustainability in 5G

Candidatez jusqu'au 26 janvier

08/01/2020
DateLieuTypePrixSiteFacebook
Jusqu’au 26 janvierBarceloneConcoursGratuitVoir le siteRejoindre l’event

This is an international call for startups, companies, individuals, and more, who have existing – or are currently working on – projects focused on 5G network sustainability to submit them for a chance to win cash prizes. The 1st place winner will be invited to pitch the solution at MWC 2020 and receive the award of ‘Sustainability in 5G’ ON STAGE! And that’s not all, the 1st place winner will also create a paid Proof of Concept together with Deutsche Telekom – and potentially launch it on Telekom’s infrastructure!

 

Avatar

FrenchWeb

Pour contacter la rédaction, cliquez ici / Ajoutez un événement à notre agenda: cliquez ici

