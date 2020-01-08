Tech Awards : Sustainability in 5G

Date Lieu Type Prix Site Facebook Jusqu’au 26 janvier Barcelone Concours Gratuit Voir le site Rejoindre l’event

This is an international call for startups, companies, individuals, and more, who have existing – or are currently working on – projects focused on 5G network sustainability to submit them for a chance to win cash prizes. The 1st place winner will be invited to pitch the solution at MWC 2020 and receive the award of ‘Sustainability in 5G’ ON STAGE! And that’s not all, the 1st place winner will also create a paid Proof of Concept together with Deutsche Telekom – and potentially launch it on Telekom’s infrastructure!