Decode Quantum l'émissionTrends

[DECODE Quantum] A la rencontre de Jan GOETZ, CEO d’IQM

Une émission animée par Fanny Bouton, Olivier Ezratty et en co production avec FRENCHWEB.FR

15/05/2024
Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
Welcome to the 71th episode of Decode Quantum, and a new one in English after Jay Gambetta from IBM. This time, Fanny Bouton and Olivier Ezratty host Jan Goetz, the CEO of IQM, the famous Finish superconducting qubits startup.

Jan Goetz is the CEO and cofounder of IQM which was launched in 2019. Before that, he got his PhD at TUM (Technical University of Munich) in 2016. He conducted his work as a researcher at Walther-Meissner-Institute (WMI) in Germany (Garching, near Munich) working on the characterization of superconducting circuits.  After that, he was a post-doc at Aalto University, Finland, from 2017 to 2019 and a Marie Curie fellow. All his history in research is around superconducting qubits as we’ll discover.

 

Vous pouvez retrouver le podcast DECODE QUANTUM sur Spotify, Apple Podcast ou Deezer Si vous appréciez l’émission, n’hésitez pas à nous laisser un petit commentaire, ou une note sur Apple Podcast.

 

Suivez moi
Les derniers articles par Richard Menneveux (tout voir)
Tags
15/05/2024
CATHAY INNOVATION EDUCAPITAL XANGE
A Global Venture Capital Firm Connecting Innovators Everywhere The largest European Edtech & Future of Work VC Today's disruption, Tomorrow's daily life
DECOUVRIR DECOUVRIR DECOUVRIR
Connaissez vous la DATAROOM de FRENCHWEB.FR notre base de données de startups et sociétés innovantes françaises: informations clés, fonds levées, chiffres d'affaires, organigramme, axes de développement. Accédez aux informations que nous avons collecté concernant plus de 2000 sociétés
Bouton retour en haut de la page
[DECODE Quantum] A la rencontre de Jan GOETZ, CEO d’IQM
[SERIE C] AAREON met la main sur STONAL, plateforme SaaS de gestion d’actifs immobiliers
[DECODE Quantum] A la rencontre de Valentin Savin du CEA-Leti
[SERIE A] 14 millions d’euros pour CARBONFACT, solution permettant aux marques de mode de maîtriser leur empreinte carbone
[DECODE Quantum] A la rencontre de Jay GAMBETA, VP of IBM Quantum
One to One Monaco : Réinventer le Retail en 2024 : 3 startups qui changent le jeu de la relation client
One to One Retail E-commerce Monaco : L’IA à la conquête de la vente en ligne
Share This