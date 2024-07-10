[DECODE Quantum] A la rencontre de Jean Dalibard, physicien français spécialiste d’optique quantique et du contrôle des atomes.

Nous voici dans le 73e épisode des entretiens Decode Quantum, toujours avec Fanny Bouton et moi-même. Nous recevons aujourd’hui Jean Dalibard, un (grand) physicien français spécialiste d’optique quantique et du contrôle des atomes. Jean Dalibard est un physicien français spécialisé en mécanique quantique, professeur au Collège de France et qui a été professeur à l’École polytechnique pendant 25 ans, chercheur au LKB de l’ENS et membre de l’Académie des sciences. Il est issu de l’ENS Paris et de l’université Paris-VI. Il passe un doctorat de troisième cycle sous la direction de Claude Cohen-Tannoudji. Alors qu’il vient d’obtenir l’agrégation de physique en 1981, il devient scientifique du contingent à l’Institut d’optique dans l’équipe d’Alain Aspect où il participe à ses travaux sur les inégalités de Bell en compagnie de Philippe Grangier et Gérard Roger. Comme attaché de recherche au CNRS, il passe un doctorat d’État à l’université Paris-VI en 1986, toujours sous la direction de Claude Cohen-Tannoudji.

Cécile Perrault has been in charge of innovation projects and partnerships for Alice&Bob since her arrival in the startup in January 2023. Beforehand, she was an entrepreneur, Chief Science Officer, and cofounder of the medtech and microfluidics startup Eden Tech. She was previously an assistant professor and researcher at the University of Sheffield in the UK, also in microfluidics, for 6 years. She was also a researcher at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC). She did a post-doc at McGill in Montreal after a PhD from the University of Florida, always in medtech.

Jérémie Guillaud is the Chief of Theory at Alice&Bob since 2020. He was previously a PhD student at Inria in the Quantic team under the supervision of Mazyar Mirrahimi and at ENS Paris. Yes, the guy behind the invention of cat-qubits back in 2013. He is an engineer from École Polytechnique.

Diego Ruiz is currently a PhD student at Alice&Bob and ENS, since 2022. He is also an engineer from École Polytechnique and holds a Master of Science from ETH Zurich. Shorter bio, younger you are… but you are also a science influencer with 260K followers on Tiktok and 130K on YouTube.