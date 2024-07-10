[DECODE Quantum] A la rencontre de Jean Dalibard, physicien français spécialiste d’optique quantique et du contrôle des atomes.
Une émission animée par Fanny Bouton, Olivier Ezratty et en co production avec FRENCHWEB.FR
Cécile Perrault has been in charge of innovation projects and partnerships for Alice&Bob since her arrival in the startup in January 2023. Beforehand, she was an entrepreneur, Chief Science Officer, and cofounder of the medtech and microfluidics startup Eden Tech. She was previously an assistant professor and researcher at the University of Sheffield in the UK, also in microfluidics, for 6 years. She was also a researcher at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC). She did a post-doc at McGill in Montreal after a PhD from the University of Florida, always in medtech.
Jérémie Guillaud is the Chief of Theory at Alice&Bob since 2020. He was previously a PhD student at Inria in the Quantic team under the supervision of Mazyar Mirrahimi and at ENS Paris. Yes, the guy behind the invention of cat-qubits back in 2013. He is an engineer from École Polytechnique.
Diego Ruiz is currently a PhD student at Alice&Bob and ENS, since 2022. He is also an engineer from École Polytechnique and holds a Master of Science from ETH Zurich. Shorter bio, younger you are… but you are also a science influencer with 260K followers on Tiktok and 130K on YouTube.
- [DECODE Quantum] A la rencontre de Jean Dalibard, physicien français spécialiste d’optique quantique et du contrôle des atomes. - 10/07/2024
- « Flou artistique »: la French Tech retient son souffle après les législatives - 10/07/2024
- Pourquoi l’intelligence artificielle est-elle si énergivore ? - 08/07/2024