[Live] Paris Blockchain Week Summit

09/12/2020
En partenariat avec PBWS, nous vous proposons de suivre en direct l’intégralité de cette nouvelle édition de Paris Blockchain Week Summit, l’évènement crypto à ne pas manquer.

Cette année PBWS réunit un panel d’intervenants exceptionnels:

– Changpeng Zhao, Founder & CEO of Binance
– Emin Gün Sirer, Founder & CEO of Ava Labs
– Denelle Dixon, CEO & Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation
– Ryan Selkis, Co-founder & CEO of Messari
– Kathleen Breitman, Co-founder of Coase
– Dan Morehead, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Pantera Capital
– Cédric O, French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs
– Arthur Breitman, Early Tezos Architect
– Ben Livshits, Chief Scientist at Brave Software
– Ryan Zurrer, Founder of Dialectic
– Dr. Marion Laboure, Macro Strategist at Deutsche Bank & Harvard Lecturer
– Marta Piekarska-Geater, Director of Ecosystem at Hyperledger
– Pauline Adam-Kalfon, Partner Financial Services & Blockchain at PwC
– Nicolas Pouard, Blockchain Initiative Director at Ubisoft
– Caroline Malcolm, Head of Blockchain Policy Centre at OECD
– Catherine Philippe, Blockchain Lead Partner at KPMG France
– Edward Moncada, Co-founder & CEO of Blockfolio
– Emannuelle Ganne, Senior Analyst at World Trade Organization
– Pietro Grassano, Business Solutions Director Europe at Algorand

09/12/2020
Richard Menneveux

CEO & Editor in Chief@Decode Media

