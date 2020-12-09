[Live] Paris Blockchain Week Summit

En partenariat avec PBWS, nous vous proposons de suivre en direct l’intégralité de cette nouvelle édition de Paris Blockchain Week Summit, l’évènement crypto à ne pas manquer.

Cette année PBWS réunit un panel d’intervenants exceptionnels:

– Changpeng Zhao, Founder & CEO of Binance

– Emin Gün Sirer, Founder & CEO of Ava Labs

– Denelle Dixon, CEO & Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation

– Ryan Selkis, Co-founder & CEO of Messari

– Kathleen Breitman, Co-founder of Coase

– Dan Morehead, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Pantera Capital

– Cédric O, French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs

– Arthur Breitman, Early Tezos Architect

– Ben Livshits, Chief Scientist at Brave Software

– Ryan Zurrer, Founder of Dialectic

– Dr. Marion Laboure, Macro Strategist at Deutsche Bank & Harvard Lecturer

– Marta Piekarska-Geater, Director of Ecosystem at Hyperledger

– Pauline Adam-Kalfon, Partner Financial Services & Blockchain at PwC

– Nicolas Pouard, Blockchain Initiative Director at Ubisoft

– Caroline Malcolm, Head of Blockchain Policy Centre at OECD

– Catherine Philippe, Blockchain Lead Partner at KPMG France

– Edward Moncada, Co-founder & CEO of Blockfolio

– Emannuelle Ganne, Senior Analyst at World Trade Organization

– Pietro Grassano, Business Solutions Director Europe at Algorand