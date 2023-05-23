[DECODE Quantum] A la rencontre de Simone Severini, directeur de l’informatique quantique chez AWS

Avec notre partenaire THE RAMP, gérez les campagnes publicitaires de tous vos points de vente sur l'ensemble des leviers publicitaires

In this 58th episode of the Decode Quantum podcast series, Fanny Bouton and Olivier Ezratty welcome Simone Severini, who runs all quantum activities at AWS/Amazon. It is the first in English and probably not the last one!

Simone Severini is the Director in charge of Quantum Technologies at Amazon Web Services (AWS) since 2018. He also holds an academic appointment as a Professor of Physics of Information at University College London (UCL), where he has been since 2009. He contributed to initiate university-industry collaborations with enterprises like Google, Lockheed Martin, and Siemens. He helped co-founding startup like Phasecraft and Cambridge Quantum Computing (now Quantinuum). Simone got a PhD from the University of Bristol with Richard Jozsa in 2004 and a degree in Philosophy from the University of Florence. Simone is based in Seattle.